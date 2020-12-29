Channing Tatum In Negotiations to Join Sandra Bullock in ‘The Lost City of D’

WENN

The ‘Magic Mike’ star is reportedly circling the male lead role which was previously loosely attached to Ryan Reynolds in the upcoming romantic adventure feature film.

Channing Tatum is reportedly in final talks to star alongside Sandra Bullock in “The Lost City of D“.

The upcoming romantic adventure flick was being envisioned as a reunion for Sandra and Ryan Reynolds, who starred in the 2009 rom-com classic “The Proposal“.

However, the “Deadpool” star was only loosely attached to the film and now Variety reports that the “Magic Mike” star has all but signed a deal to take on the male lead.

Sandra will play a romance author, who discovers that a supposedly fictional city that she had written about is actually real. She and the actor who plays the lead character in her book take a life-threatening journey to find this lost city.

“The Lost City of D” will mark Sandra’s first project since starring in both “Ocean’s 8” and “Bird Box” in 2018 – the latter of which became a massive hit for the streaming giant.

As for Channing, he is currently working on his directional debut in road trip comedy, “Dog“.

The “21 Jump Street” star is also set to produce a limited series on tech boffin Elon Musk‘s private rocket company “SpaceX“.

The actor has teamed up with bosses at HBO for the six-episode project, which focuses on Musk ahead of his rocket launch in May, as he selected his team of engineers to work on a remote Pacific Island to build the first-manned “SpaceX” rocket, the Falcon 9.

The show is written by Doug Jung (“Star Trek Beyond“) and inspired by Ashlee Vance‘s book “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future“.