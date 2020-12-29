Celebrate the New Year with Iceland’s Incredible Fireworks Display!

Article content continued

The majority of proceeds from fireworks sales in and around Reykjavík go to Iceland’s volunteer rescue group, ICE-SAR. The group is specially trained and equipped to carry out rescue missions in Iceland in extreme situations. During the holiday, there are no fireworks restrictions in Iceland, which means thousands of Icelanders throughout Reykjavík are able to buy fireworks to support the association. At midnight, the city lights off all their fireworks together, illuminating the sky with magnificent lights as far as the eye can see.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to be a part of Iceland’s New Year’s Eve celebration from the comfort of your own home! RSVP on Facebook and share the event with your friends by tagging @IcelandNatural with #ReykjavikNYE. Be sure to Like Iceland Naturally on Facebook to be notified when the live stream begins.

About Iceland Naturally

Iceland Naturally is a cooperative marketing organization that promotes the services, products and culture of Iceland. Through events, promotions and online marketing, Iceland Naturally introduces Iceland’s creativity and natural wonders to North Americans. The group is comprised of Iceland’s top companies and organizations: Icelandair, Icelandic, Reyka Vodka, City of Reykjavík, Icelandic Glacial, Blue Lagoon, Keflavik International Airport (KEF), Landsvirkjun, Ölgerðin, Promote Iceland, Icelandic Provisions,Icelandic Lamband the Government of Iceland. For more information, Like and follow Iceland Naturally on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or visit www.icelandnaturally.com.

