Cavaliers’ Love to miss at least three weeks with calf strain

Love has been hampered by injuries over the last two seasons. He has sat out at least five games every year since the 2009-10 season and missed extended stretches more recently with hand and toe injuries.

In two games this season, the 32-year-old is averaging 9.5 points, six rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 33.3% from the field and from deep.

In Love’s absence, Andre Drummond will be looked upon to remain productive, while Larry Nance Jr. and JaVale McGee could see more playing time.