Cavaliers’ Love to miss at least three weeks with calf strain

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ three-game winning streak might be broken by the New York Knicks on Tuesday night due to the absence of All-Star forward Kevin Love.
Love is expected to miss at least three weeks with a right calf strain, the Cavaliers announced Tuesday. He re-aggravated the injury he suffered during the preseason.
Love has been hampered by injuries over the last two seasons. He has sat out at least five games every year since the 2009-10 season and missed extended stretches more recently with hand and toe injuries.
In two games this season, the 32-year-old is averaging 9.5 points, six rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 33.3% from the field and from deep.
In Love’s absence, Andre Drummond will be looked upon to remain productive, while Larry Nance Jr. and JaVale McGee could see more playing time.
