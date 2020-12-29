‘Cane Is Kanan’s Son’ Rumor Addressed by Showrunner Courtney Kemp

What’s up with Cane and Kanan? For months, Power Book II: Ghost fans have been watching the interaction between Tariq and Cane of the Tejada clan, and something feels familiar.

After peeping each other’s movements, they’ve both realized neither are full amateurs when it comes to the street life. Cane knows Tariq has some street smarts, and Tariq realizes that Cane doesn’t play. He’s a killer, an enforcer, and experienced drug dealer, much like 50 Cent’s Kanan Stark from the original Power.

That’s led to rampant rumors that he’s actually the son of Ghost and Tommy’s dead former partner. Power showrunner/creator Courtney A. Kemp just weighed on the popular theory with the truth.

Woody McClain as Cane Tejada and Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Why fans theorized Cane is really Kanan’s son

Not many are fans of how Monet treats Cane — or her other kids — and feel that he’s basically like the black sheep of the family.

Noting Lorenzo’s beatdown and how he warned Cane to never touch “his wife” again, some viewers suspected that exchange was one clue that he’s not Lorenzo’s biological son. Monet and Lorenzo were divided on how to discipline him, and Mom’s made several references to knowing Cane better than Lorenzo.

There’s also the similarity in the two names: Cane and Kanan. People think it’s an obvious spinoff of his father’s name. Others compared Cane’s appearance to Kanan to support the idea that it’s true. Further, the Tejadas live in Queens, suggesting that Monet and Kanan possibly knew each other coming up.

‘Power’ showrunner Courtney Kemp says Cane is not Kanan’s son

This is one factoid that Kemp is not being coy about, and she confirmed that Cane Tejada is definitely not Kanan’s child. She broke it down during an Instagram Live session and explained that Cane’s real name is Lorenzo Tejada, Jr.

They call him Cane because his nickname is “hurricane.” Kemp said, “As a kid, he used to run around the house so much, he acted like a hurricane.”

She added that fans will learn more about Cane and the rest of the Tejada family as the story moves into season 2. Monet’s backstory will also be revealed, including the fact that she’s a native of Brooklyn.

Kemp speaks on the Tejadas not knowing Ghost … yet

Kemp also reiterated a plot point she explained earlier in the season about the Tejadas making the connection between Tariq St. Patrick and Ghost. In the streets, Ghost was a phantom to many, but his drug operation carried weight throughout the city. Not everyone could identify him or knew what he looked like.

Therefore, James St. Patrick was just a local businessman who ran for lieutenant governor. While the audience knows otherwise, the characters don’t.

Kemp shared that the eventually, Lorenzo will start to piece together who Ghost and Tariq really are.

That will certainly be a can’t-miss moment for fans who’ve been waiting to see how the Tejadas react to that news. Perhaps 2-Bit will be the key to solving that puzzle? Or will it be Tasha’s court case?

Fans will have to stick around for season 2. The season 1 finale of Power Book II: Ghost airs on Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. EST.