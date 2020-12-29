Cam Newton voices frustration after blowout loss to Bills

Wake up at 4:20 a.m. Leave the house at 4:30 a.m. Retire for the day at 11:30 p.m. That’s only part of Cam Newton’s daily schedule since joining the New England Patriots.

The former Carolina Panthers signal-caller has been working hard in an effort to return to the player he once was. However, that hard work has yet to pay off. After completing just five-of-10 passes for 34 yards against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick benched Newton in favor of second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who didn’t play much better in the 38-9 loss.

Following the game, Newton voiced his frustration about the lack of success he has found in New England, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss:

“That’s been my schedule for 90% of the time I’ve been here, so you can kind of understand the frustration I do have when I don’t have the outcome, because I’m sacrificing so much. You’re talking to a person who hasn’t seen his kids in three months,” Newton said of the graphic shown on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast. “Obviously, the contract is what it is. Submitting myself to this team is something I’ve been doing since day one. Being accessible. Yeah, it’s frustrating. It makes you mad.”

While Newton feels he needs to be better, Belichick said after the game he “did a good job” for the Patriots and that he “wasn’t the problem” in the blowout loss, adding “We weren’t very competitive in the game.”

Belichick has yet to name a starter for New England’s season finale against the New York Jets on Sunday, though it seems like he’ll opt to start Newton again like he has all season.