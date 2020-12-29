Cam Newton explains his crazy morning routine with Patriots: ‘I’m sacrificing so much’

Cam Newton’s daily alarm is set for 4:20 a.m. Early bird gets the worm, or something like that.

ESPN revealed a portion of Newton’s routine during the Week 16 “Monday Night Football” game between the Patriots and Bills. New England and Newton lost, 38-9, and Newton was benched for Jarrett Stidham. Based on the schedule, Newton’s struggles aren’t for the lack of work he’s put in.

Here’s what ESPN showed a national audience of Newton’s routine:

4:20 a.m.: Alarm goes off.

Alarm goes off. 4:30 a.m.: Leave the house.

Leave the house. 8 a.m.: First sip of coffee.

First sip of coffee. 11:30 p.m.: Go to sleep.

Newton has done some impressive things during his career, but maybe the most astounding is waking up at 4:20 a.m. and not having a sip of coffee until 8 a.m. In all seriousness, though, Newton knows how much work he’s putting in, and he acknowledged frustration postgame Monday that the results haven’t followed.

“That’s been my schedule for 90 percent of the time I’ve been here,” Newton said, according to Pro Football Talk. “So you can kind of understand the frustration I do have when I don’t have the outcome, because I’m sacrificing so much. [You’re] talking to a person who ain’t seen his kids in three months. Obviously the contract is what it is. Submitting myself to this team is something I’ve been doing since day one. Being accessible. Yeah, it’s frustrating. It makes you mad.”

Before being benched Monday night, Newton completed 5 of 10 passes for 34 yards. He also rushed four times for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Newton’s removal for Stidham could mark the end of his New England tenure. He signed a one-year contract before the season to serve as competition for Stidham to be Tom Brady’s replacement. But after looking revitalized early in the year, Newton fell into his 2019 struggles once again. Patriots coach Bill Belichick declined to name a Week 17 starter, but it would certainly make more sense for New England to see what it has in the younger Stidham.

All that being said, Newton’s daily routine won’t be changing, even if his frustration level keeps mounting.

“It makes you angry knowing that to be a trusted teammate you first have to submit to authority and submit to what the coaches are asking you to do,” Newton said. “I feel like I have done that. I’m not in the place of blame. I’m more or less venting right now because, yeah, I’ve sacrificed so much this year. I mean, it hurts when you have the outing that you have tonight, just to go home, then start it over for a whole ‘nother week, yeah.”