Cam Newton benched as Bills pound Patriots

It’s becoming increasingly clear that former NFL MVP Cam Newton is no longer a starting-caliber quarterback in the league. The New England Patriots signal caller entered Monday’s action against the Buffalo Bills having put up five touchdown passes against 10 interceptions in 13 starts this season. That’s impressively bad.
Could Newton possibly hit another low against the AFC East division champs as his Patriots play out a lost season? That question was answered in resounding fashion through the first 2.5 quarters of action in New England.
At this point, it’s almost a foregone conclusion that Newton will be one-and-done in New England. The Patriots will (and must) find an upgrade under center.
Sadly, this also likely spells the end of Newton’s tenure as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Whether injuries have caught up to him or something else, he’s just not the same guy we saw at Auburn and during the first five years of his career with the Carolina Panthers.
This is not to dog on Newton. Rather, it’s an objective observation after watching him play 14 games for the New England Patriots this season.