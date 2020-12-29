Cam Newton benched as Bills pound Patriots

At this point, it’s almost a foregone conclusion that Newton will be one-and-done in New England. The Patriots will (and must) find an upgrade under center.

Sadly, this also likely spells the end of Newton’s tenure as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Whether injuries have caught up to him or something else, he’s just not the same guy we saw at Auburn and during the first five years of his career with the Carolina Panthers.

This is not to dog on Newton. Rather, it’s an objective observation after watching him play 14 games for the New England Patriots this season.