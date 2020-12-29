Buds Live update: Samsung Galaxy Buds Live receiving new firmware update – Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is getting a new firmware update that brings several new improvements to the earbuds. The update is currently rolling out in Europe and is expected to reach other regions in coming days.

The update carries firmware version R180XXU0ATK2 and weighs just 2.2MB. This isn’t a major update for the earbuds and it only carries stability improvements to the Buds Live. These are stability improvements to the earbuds and could be in respect to anything such as connectivity, etc.

The software update for the Buds Live will be available through the Galaxy Wearable app and to update users need to simply tap on update notification and tap on Download and Install button.

Those unaware, Samsung is already gearing up to launch its next true wireless earbuds alongside Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone at its Galaxy Unpacked event. Allegedly called Buds Pro, the earbuds are rumoured to offer around 28 hours of battery life. Another rumour suggests that the earphone will be priced at $199 which roughly translates into Rs 14,000 in India.

