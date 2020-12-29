Bridgerton season two: Will there be a second series?

From the creator of hugely popular shows including Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, it should come as no surprise that Bridgerton has audiences wanting more.

The eight-part series follows two high-society families as their daughters enter the competitive marriage market in Regency-era London.

Since the scandalous drama debuted on Christmas Day this year, the Shonda Rhimes-produced series has proved to be a smash hit for the streaming giant, with fans already speculating about its next season.

Here’s everything we know

Will there be a season two?

It’s highly likely. While Netflix is yet to announce a second series, the sheer success of the show indicates that at least one more season is on its way. A November listing on Production Weekly that lists “Bridgerton 02” as scheduled to begin filming in Uxbridge, England in March 2021, seems to confirm those suspicions.

(LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX)

When would season two arrive?

Since the streaming giant hasn’t officially given the green light on a second series yet, a release date is far from confirmed. According to The Bath Echo, season one was filmed between August and November 2019 in order to meet its Christmas 2020 release date, which could mean that if the same production schedule is followed fans may have to wait until Christmas 2022 to get another look at London’s most risqué matchmakers.

However, that being said, it is entirely possible that given the show’s success Netflix will put the pedal to the metal for a Christmas 2021 release or perhaps early 2022.

What will season two be about?

Readers of the original books by Julia Quinn, on which the series is based, will know that the eight novels each focus on a different character and central romance.

Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony may pull focus in a second season of the series (LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX)

As Bridgerton’s first season portrayed, Quinn’s opening book of her series – titled The Duke & I – follows Daphne Bridgerton and her relationship with Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings. If Netflix stays true to its source material, however, its next season will be based on the events of The Viscount Who Loved Me and centre around Daphne’s brother and elusive bachelor Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) in his quest to find a match made in heaven – or at least Regency-era London.

Will the cast return?

While the next season may focus on different characters and relationships, that does not necessarily mean that fans will miss out on seeing more of their favourite cast members.

Season one protagonist Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) has been vocal about wanting to return to the show. Dynevor told Elle.com that she would love to “get involved in Anthony’s love life a bit as he sort of meddled with hers quite a lot”.

Speaking to the same publication, Dynevor’s co-star Regé-Jean Page (who plays Bassett) also said that he would like to see more of their relationship in the next series as “love is an evolving thing” and “they still have a lot of growing to do”.

Similarly, Nicola Coughlan (who plays Penelope Featherington) told that she would “love to come back, because I feel like we’ve just scratched the surface”.