Bridgerton cast: Who is in Netflix’s hit new period drama?

Netflix’s sumptuous new period drama, Bridgerton, has introduced viewers to many new faces with its large ensemble cast.

The Shonda Rhimes-produced adaptation of Julia Quinn’s books, described as a light and “fluffy” bit of entertainment for the Christmas holidays, follows two high-society families as their daughters enter the competitive marriage market.

The starriest name on the cast list is Oscar-winner Julie Andrews, who plays series narrator Lady Whistledown. The mysterious character puts out newsletters full of gossip about high society antics.

Phoebe Dynevor, the daughter of Coronation Street’s Sally Dynevor and star of Dickensian, plays Daphne Bridgerton, who marries the Duke of Hastings.

The Duke, Simon Basset, is played by Regé-Jean Page. He’s also appeared as Dean in Fresh Meat, Chicken George in the 2016 mini-series Roots, and Leonard Knox in Shonda Rhimes’s legal drama For the People.

W1A’s Jonathan Bailey stars as Anthony Bridgerton, the older brother of Daphne, and Luther’s Golda Rosheuvel plays Queen Charlotte.

Other key cast members include Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls) as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie (Vanity Fair) as Eloise Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh (Doctor Who) as Lady Danbury, Ruth Gemmell (Deep State) as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Ben Miller (Paddington 2) as Lord Featherington, Polly Walker (Line of Duty) as Lady Portia Featherington, Harriet Cains (Marcella) as Philippa Featherington and Bessie Carter (Beecham House) as Prudence Featherington.

