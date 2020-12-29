Brad Pitt Subtly Suggested He Won’t Be Starring in Any More Marvel Movies

Brad Pitt is known to many fans as a star of action movies, dramatic films, and comedies. Pitt even appeared in a cameo role in the hugely popular comic book movie Deadpool 2. Although some fans have been clamoring to see Pitt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the talented actor seems to have no desire to pursue that path — as he revealed in a July 2019 interview.

Brad Pitt is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars

Born in 1963, Pitt decided to pursue a career in acting during his time at the University of Missouri. He left college shortly before he was set to graduate, moving to Los Angeles to take acting lessons and try to break into the movie business. It didn’t take Pitt long to make a splash. And in 1991’s Thelma & Louise, he enjoyed a breakout role as a hot cowboy drifter.

By the mid- to late ’90s, Pitt was known around the world — as much for his relationships with Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston as for his film career. Still, Pitt was determined to make his work stand on its own merits. And over the years, he has consistently chosen interesting projects that have challenged him as an actor. These days, he is still considered to be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

Which Marvel role has Brad Pitt played?

In 2018, Pitt proved that he was still capable of surprising his fans when he made a quick cameo in the superhero movie Deadpool 2. As Vanisher, Pitt’s cameo made a lot of headlines. In the years since Deadpool 2 was released, there has been a lot of buzz about Pitt possibly taking on another role in a Marvel movie.

Some reports have even suggested that Marvel studio executives have been eyeing Pitt for a role as a villain in the MCU. Fans have been quick to jump on the possibility, creating fan art and discussing the idea of Pitt playing a larger part within the comic book world. Still, Pitt might have recently dropped a major clue that he has no plans to work in the MCU in the near future.

Will Brad Pitt appear in another Marvel movie?

In a July 2019 interview with MTV News, Pitt was asked about his Deadpool 2 cameo and whether he could be persuaded to return for any future endeavors with Marvel.

“Is that it for you?” the reporter asked Pitt. The actor, with a slow nod, admitted that he has “taken it as far as I can take it,” alluding to the possibility that he has no desire either to reprise his role as Vanisher or to return to Marvel in a different capacity.

Pitt shared that Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, came up with the idea for Pitt’s cameo in Deadpool 2, suggesting that he might have taken the part purely because of his friendship with Reynolds.

It certainly seems as though, for now, Pitt has no plans to appear in a superhero movie, whether as a hero or a villain. Still, fans would do well to keep an eye on the headlines, as the actor has shown he enjoys making unexpected choices.