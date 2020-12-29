Boeing 737 Max to Resume Flying U.S. Passengers on Tuesday

Boeing’s troubled 737 Max plane is expected to carry paying passengers in skies over the United States for the first in almost two years on Tuesday.

Those passengers will be aboard American Airlines Flight 718, scheduled to leave Miami just after 10:30 a.m. and land in New York at 1:30 p.m., ending a long and difficult chapter for Boeing.

The Max was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after 346 people were killed in a pair of crashes, separated by months, in Indonesia and Ethiopia. The accidents and revelations about the plane’s shortcomings greatly damaged the company’s reputation and cost it tens of billions of dollars in damages, government fines and lost orders.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which has been criticized by lawmakers and safety experts for doing a poor job in certifying the Max in the first place, last month became the first major regulator to lift its grounding order and allow Boeing and the airlines that use the Max to start making the changes necessary to fly the plane again.