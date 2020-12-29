Blackhawks’ Toews to miss start of season with illness

Toews has been a staple in Chicago’s lineup since the 2007-08 season. He became team captain in 2008 and has led the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup titles.

The 32-year-old notched 60 points (18 goals, 42 assists) in 70 games last season, adding points (five goals, four assists) in games during the NHL’s Return to Play.

Toews was selected third overall by the Blackhawks in 2006 and is under contract with the team through the 2022-23 season. He has a cap hit of $10.5 million.