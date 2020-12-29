Blackhawks’ Toews to miss start of season with illness

The Chicago Blackhawks will be without their captain to start the 2020-21 season.
According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun and TSN’s Darren Dreger, Jonathan Toews will miss the start of the season due to illness. It’s unclear if he has COVID-19 or is dealing with another type of sickness.
Toews has been a staple in Chicago’s lineup since the 2007-08 season. He became team captain in 2008 and has led the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup titles.
The 32-year-old notched 60 points (18 goals, 42 assists) in 70 games last season, adding points (five goals, four assists) in games during the NHL’s Return to Play.
Toews was selected third overall by the Blackhawks in 2006 and is under contract with the team through the 2022-23 season. He has a cap hit of $10.5 million.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90