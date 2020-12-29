Bill Belichick’s angry phone throw becomes instant meme as NFL fans pile on Patriots’ misery

Hold the phone, Bill. No seriously, hold the phone.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick did not hold the phone during New England’s 38-9 loss on “Monday Night Football” to the Bills. Instead, having a conversation on a phone on the Patriots’ sideline mid-game, Belichick chucked the phone away in disgust.

Here’s the throw, maybe the best the Pats had all night:

It looks like Belichick would make a good rock skipper — there’s some serious sidearm magic going on there.

After the game, Belichick acknowledged that he threw the phone after a questionable Patriots challenge that wasn’t won. Potentially, New England’s head coach got word from upstairs to challenge the call only to have the appeal fail. In the midst of a blowout loss to a division rival, it’s only logical to then blame the phone itself.

Belichick’s phone throw became so meme-worthy because people wanted to imagine what conversation had caused such a violent spike. Here’s some of the best that Twitter came up with: