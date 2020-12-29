‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Jim Parsons Says Husband Todd Spiewak Is in Charge of This Part of Their Relationship

Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak married in 2017. They had been together since 2002, five years before Parsons landed the lead on The Big Bang Theory. Today, Parsons leaves Spiewak in charge of certain things in their relationship.

Parsons was a guest on The HFPA In Conversation podcast on Sept. 23 to promote the Netflix adaptation of The Boys In the Band. During his conversation about coming out, finding Spiewak and leaving The Big Bang Theory, Parsons also revealed what Spiewak is in charge of in their relationship.

Even after ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ Jim Parsons could not do this without Todd Spiewak

Parsons admits one thing he’s really bad at is keeping track of his own schedule. Fortunately, Spiewak can do that for him.

“His role in my life even beyond just our loving relationship,” Parsons said. “Maybe a lot of couples understand this too. I can’t schedule anything without Todd. It’s not my part of the relationship. If I schedule something on my own, say yes, I will do that interview at one o’clock that day, inevitably he has to go behind me and go, ‘No, Jim can’t do that that day. We’ve got whatever.’ Maybe I’m just dumb but even this [interview], I am positive Todd had to say this would be a good time to do this.”

Jim Parsons is grateful for Todd Spiewak

Parsons does not take it for granted that Spiewak can be his complement either. He knows Spiewak is taking on extra duties to make their relationship work.

“That kind of sounds pathetic and childlike and maybe that’s what I am, but I found somebody who is willing to deal with this,” Parsons said. “I am very grateful for his presence in that way. In that way, and many others yes, he is definitely an angel for me.”

Todd Spiewak organizes other people besides Jim Parsons too

Parsons is Spiewak’s only spouse, but he does not have exclusive rights to Spiewak. Parsons shared what else Spiewak does for their friends.

“He is really good at organizational things,” Parsons said. “I’m often shocked at what I’ll find him doing for people. He has found real estate for many, many people even when their brokers can’t seem to find. It’s like why did they not find that listing? But Todd did. He gets a kick out of it. I guess that’s the one solace I have when he’s doing all this. I’m sure it’s plenty irritating many times but he enjoys it and I hate it, so I’ve let him have his fun I guess you could say.”