BetterLife Pharma Strengthens Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU) an emerging biotech company, is pleased to announce that it has added Mr. Sergei Stetsenko to its Board of Directors to prepare for its growth phase in psychedelic medicines.

Mr. Stetsenko is a financier and venture capitalist who is acting Chief Executive Officer of CRG Finance AG (“CRG Finance”), a private venture capital firm in Zurich, Switzerland. As lead investor of CRG Finance, Mr. Stetsenko has helped acquire, build and exit businesses via public markets and raising capital for companies in the technology, healthcare, communications and natural resources sectors. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of BlockchainK2 Corp., a publicly-listed company in blockchain technology solutions for capital markets and other sectors that can benefit from tokenization.

The Company is also pleased to announce it has retained the services of ROK Consulting, Inc. for investor relations and marketing activities over a 2 month term for fee of US$200,000 and the issuance of 300,000 common shares. The common shares will be issued at the end of the agreement term and will be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceuticals as well as drug delivery platform technologies. BetterLife is refining and developing drug candidates from a broad set of complementary interferon-based technologies which have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and human papillomavirus (HPV), and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat specific types of cancer.

