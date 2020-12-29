Best Raspberry Pi Kits 2020

If you want one of the most powerful Raspberry Pi’s on the market, then you won’t be disappointed by CanaKit’s Extreme Kit. This kit features a 128GB microSD card, along with the company’s Premium Aluminum Case which includes passive heat sink cooling. Plus, the included Pi Switch provides an On/Off switch right on the power supply.

If you aren’t sure exactly where to start with the Raspberry Pi, then this Essential Starter Kit will be the perfect way to go. There are three different options to choose from, ranging from 2GB of RAM and going all the way up to 8GB of RAM. Included in the box is the official Raspberry Pi Beginner’s Guide, along with a case, HDMI cable, microSD card, power supply, and of course, the Raspberry Pi 4 itself.

The Vilros Zero W Raspberry Pi kit includes the Zero W, which is largely based on the original Raspberry Pi while providing onboard Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1. Vilros also consists of a basic case, power supply, and a few heat sinks to get you rolling. This kit is really designed for those who aren’t sure about the world of Raspberry Pi and don’t want to spring for the “full kit.”

Do you miss having a handheld game console that wasn’t your smartphone? What about something that looks and feels like a Game Boy? That’s exactly what you’ll get with the Retroflag GPi Case Kit, which comes with a Zero W, 32GB microSD card, carrying case, heat sink, and the Game Boy-like case for old school on-the-go gaming.

Made for hobbyists that want to go to the next level, this kit comes with everything needed to connect to the rest of the world and do cool things. Not only do you get the basics, but this Starter kit features a keyboard, mouse, microSD card, and a cooling fan. And to complete the “desktop” ensemble, there’s a six-foot micro HDMI to HDMI cable, which will support up to 4K at 60fps.

There are some tremendous open-source arcade system images built for the Raspberry Pi, and this kit is a fun way to get started with one. Vilros includes a retro-styled Nintendo case, two USB gamepads, and a 32GB Samsung EVO microSD card. This card is pre-loaded with NOOBS and RETROPIE, so you are ready to play some games after assembling everything.

As you go through and build your Raspberry Pi computer, you may want to experiment with different things, but don’t know where to start. With this Modules Sensor Kit from SunFounder, you are provided with 37 different modules, which will help you to attempt to complete 35 different projects. Plus, this kit includes the Raspberry Pi 3 B+ and all of the modules, so you shouldn’t need anything else.

With the LABISTS Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Kit, you’ll be getting just about everything you need to get your Pi up and running, short of a keyboard and mouse. The kit includes the 8GB version of the Raspberry Pi 4, a sleek case, 64GB microSD card, power supply, and a large metal heat sink with two built-in fans which ensure that your Pi 4 will never overheat.

There’s next level Raspberry Pi kits, and then there’s the NEEGO Raspberry Pi 4 Complete Kit. In addition to the expected parts, NEEGO also includes a 7-inch touchscreen display and a mini keyboard with a built-in trackpad. This is really where you want to go if you want to get everything you think you’ll need for the most portable computer possible.

The new Raspberry Pi 4 is a significant improvement over the 3 B+, and this kit from CanaKit has what you need to get up and running right away. This kit features 2GB of RAM, along with three aluminum heat sinks, and a USB-C power supply designed specifically for the Pi 4. You’ll just need to get a case on your own when the time comes, or even if you want to.

If you’re looking for an inexpensive way to get started with Raspberry Pi, it only makes sense to snag one of the best Raspberry Pi kits. These kits include almost everything you need to get started, with most kits even including the best Raspberry Pi accessories that you can find anywhere. The only thing you might need after getting one of these kits is the best Raspberry Pi controller, especially if you plan on creating a unique and awesome retro-console.

You can do so much with a Raspberry Pi. Yes, you. This little PC board was designed with education in mind. It’s easy to learn, relatively simple to master, and extremely powerful when used to control things like a smart home or robot. Best of all, they’re incredibly inexpensive.

You’ll find kits for every level of skill and our staff pick — the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Basic Kit — is perfect for most people who aren’t quite sure where to start. Like the Pi itself, it was designed as a STEM tool for kids that have an interest in building a PC and programming. But it features many necessary accessories to get started with Raspberry Pi.

Those who want to bump things up a notch will want to check out the NEEGO Raspberry Pi Complete Kit. This kit includes the Raspberry Pi 4, keyboard, case, microSD card, and even a touchscreen so that you’ll have a dedicated display and then can attach the Pi to the display. This is portable computing at its finest.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.