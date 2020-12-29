Best Lil Nas X Tweets 2020

Bradley Lamb
“Anybody want my hand in marriage?”

1.

When Twitter worked its magic for him:

2.

When he shared his own epic version of the “how it started vs. how it’s going” meme:

3.

When he shared this not at all photoshopped, very real picture of him on a private jet:

5.

When he clarified his name:

i’m tired of being silent about this! it’s “Lil Nas the 10th” not “Lil Nas Ex”

6.

When he revealed his Pixar-themed bed:

who want me? i make music, i be funny on twitter sometimes, and i have a lightning mcqueen twin bed.

7.

When he had an interesting proposal for the government:

why do i only get sad at night? this is why the government needs to get rid of night time

8.

When he revealed his true passion:

if i turned this page into an alvin and the chipmunks stan account would u guys still support me

9.

When he found out how his name is captioned:

11.

When he was a “one hit wonder”:

i guess the only one hit wonder who gotta grammy nominated platinum ep containing a platinum single, an almost 5x platinum song, &amp; a diamond single before even dropping a debut album. 😔 https://t.co/u2aeEgMzNz

12.

When he finally got a text back:

13.

When this very real interaction with his 3-month-old niece happened:

my 3 month old niece came up to me and said “uncle i sincerely hope they are streaming holiday you vigorously worked on it and it’s quite the outstanding piece of work”. i’m gonna go cry y’all. 😢

15.

When he needed some more money:

16.

When he yearned for the good old days:

the clubs need to open back up i miss standing on the wall and looking at my phone and taking a video every ten minutes so everybody knows i’m having fun

17.

And when he revealed that people are recognizing him for his amazing tweets now:

2020 is finally (almost) over, and we’re looking back on the year. Check out even more from the year here!

