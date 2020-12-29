Best Galaxy S10e Cases in 2020

Best

Samsung Galaxy S10e Cases

Android Central

2020

It’s no secret that the Galaxy S10e was one of the best Android phones of 2019, and if you’re a proud owner, you want only the best Galaxy S10e cases. Until later in 2020, the S10e saw a bit of a revival as we saw comparisons between the Galaxy S10e vs iPhone SE. Now, if you’re trying to keep your Galaxy S10e pristine, you can take a look at this guide and pick the best Samsung Galaxy S10e case.



Staff pick

The Liquid Crystal line is my favorite clear case around — well, except for the sparkly Liquid Crystal Glitter variant — because it’s thin, grippy, and doesn’t get in the way. Perfect port cutouts and easy application make a good case great. $13 at Amazon The Ringke Fusion-X is a unique hybrid case we can’t get enough of. The clear back allows your S10e to shine through, and at the same time, there’s a rugged bumper that offers reliable shock absorption and impact resistance. We also love how many colors it comes in! I love the Neo Hybrid Series, and it got redesigned for the S10 series with a new rear texture. That’s right, friends, the Herringbone texture is gone, and I’m still not sure how I feel about that, but this case is still drop-dead impressive in four colors, including this lovely Arctic Silver! $11 at Amazon Samsung’s leather case comes in seven colors from a downright garish pink and yellow to a darling Red, Navy, and Green. Whichever shade you select, this case is smooth, thin, and lovely. $9 at Amazon Samsung’s official silicone case is perfectly sculpted to the S10e’s every slope and curve, and no matter which color phone you get, there are one or two colors here that are sure to complement it fabulously. $7 at Amazon

$26 at Best Buy This clear case shows off the beauty of your phone’s color while also protecting it with rugged edges. It features a clear polycarbonate back and the sides are made of a TPU lining with protective bumpers. You can get it in one of four colors. $17 at Amazon

$15 at Amazon Spigen’s Slim Armor CS brings the best of both worlds into one sleek package. On the one hand, you’ve got a rugged dual-layer case with Air Cushion Technology to protect against serious drops/falls. At the same time, there’s a hidden compartment on the back to store up to two credit cards! $16 at Amazon The Encased Rebel Armor not only offers a two-piece design providing drop protection up to 10-feet. But Encased also includes a belt clip, so you can free up space in your pockets or your bag. Plus, the spring design of the belt clip ensures that your phone will be released with ease, and without you needing to worry about missing that phone call because you couldn’t get your phone out quick enough. $20 at Amazon

$25 at Walmart Built-in screen protectors don’t play nice with ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, but the S10e doesn’t have one, so Supcase could build one into the Unicorn Beetle Pro case, along with a kickstand and some port covers to keep out the grime! $20 at Amazon

$20 at Walmart This 10-foot drop-tested case is proof positive that clear cases can be durable and drop-dead gorgeous without breaking the bank. This durable hybrid case comes in Red, Black, and Iridescent you have to see to believe! $30 at Amazon This hard-backed case is one of the most distinctive styles on the market, with raised, rubberized ridges in a geometric pattern that is synonymous with prestigious case maker Speck. Available in five two-tone color combinations, the Grip will help protect your S10e from drops and sweaty slips. $11 at Amazon

$10 at Walmart Totallee’s case is the biggest name in ultra-thin cases right now, and it comes in three styles: an opaque matte white, matte black, and a glossy TPU clear case. No matter which one you pick, you’ll “totallee” be happy with this minimal case. $7 at Amazon This is a new series for Spigen, a thin, grippy little case that’s designed to hug your Samsung Galaxy S10e’s every curve and give you protection from bumps, nicks, and dings without adding unnecessary bulk to your phone. $6 at Amazon This thin case may not give you super-duty protection against drops, but the candy-shell coating it gives your S10E will provide it with scratch protection while keeping your ports free and unobstructed. There are two finish styles and five colors to choose from. $12 at Amazon Spigen’s entry-level TPU case is understated and dependable, giving you some drop and scratch protection without drawing unwanted attention on your shiny, breakable new phone. We appreciate how thin the case is, but another color other than black would be great to see. $11 at Amazon Caseology’s been a company we’ve trusted with our phones for years, and the Parallax’s unique cubist texture on the back is grippy, mesmerizing, and shock-absorbing, all in one. The hybrid construction allows for rugged protection in a stylishly slim size. $8 at Amazon OtterBox is one of the most trusted names when it comes to cases, and its Commuter Series provides your S10e with incredible protection from just about anything. The case slides easily into pockets, comes in three colors, and is surprisingly lightweight. $26 at Amazon

$30 at Walmart This thin leather hybrid case does feature slim card slots and darling detailing, and the TPU inner shell ensures that it grips your S10e well and absorbs more kinetic force in a dreaded drop. Available in Black, Dark Brown, and Brown, I like the Dark Brown best because it allows the tricolor accent to pop against the leather. $12 at Amazon This crystal clear 1mm case is thin enough to feel like its invisible while still offering your phone protection from scuffs, slips, dings, and small drops. It won’t bulk up your phone the way polycarbonate cases do. $9 at Amazon Clear cases are a bit like vodka: they’re supposed to be colorless invisible that let the phone’s beauty shine through. MoKo’s bargain-priced model combines a rigid back with a shock-absorbing TPU bumper for thin, reliable protection. $6 at Amazon

There are endless options for the best Galaxy S10e cases

As you can see, there are a lot of case options for the Galaxy S10e. That’s great if you like having a lot to choose from, but if you’re feeling a little overwhelmed, we don’t blame you one bit.

For most people, we’d recommend picking up the Spigen Liquid Crystal Air. Why? It allows the S10e’s striking design to shine through, doesn’t add too much bulk/weight, and it’s affordable. That’s a winning combination if we’ve ever seen one, and we think most of you will be quite happy with it.

If you’d like something a bit more luxurious, the Galaxy S10e Leather Back Cover from Samsung is the way to go. The genuine leather looks fantastic and we love how many different colors it’s available in.

