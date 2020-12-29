Belichick unsure if Newton will start Week 17 vs. Jets

Cam Newton was hideous in the New England Patriots’ 38-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. However, there’s still a possibility he starts the team’s season finale against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who has remained loyal to Newton throughout the season, dodged questions about whether he would bench the former MVP for second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham this weekend.

“Game was over about 10, 15 minutes ago,” Belichick said when asked about Newton and Stidham after the game, via the Providence Journal. “Haven’t made any plans for next week obviously being it’s 15 minutes old.”

Neither quarterback played well against the Bills. Newton was benched after completing just five-of-10 passes for 34 yards while Stidham went four-of-11 for 44 yards. Newton rushed for his 12th touchdown of the season, though it didn’t matter in the blowout loss.

Stidham said after the game that he’d love the opportunity to start against the Jets, though it seems like Belichick will go back to Newton despite his struggles.

New England is in the midst of its worst season in two decades, and it has a lot to figure out this offseason, particularly on offense. It would be a foolish decision to bring back Newton, who has shown he’s no longer the player he once was. The Patriots also can’t rely on Stidham, so Belichick might want to think about drafting a quarterback with the team’s first-round pick in 2021.

Trevor Lawrence likely won’t be available when New England is on the clock, though it could have the opportunity to select Mac Jones, Kyle Trask, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance, among others.