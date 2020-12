Cam Newton was hideous in the New England Patriots’ 38-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday. Head coach Bill Belichick eventually replaced him with second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who didn’t play much better.

After the game, Belichick was unsure who would start the team’s regular-season finale against the New York Jets on Sunday. A day later, it appears he’s leaning toward having Newton start in what could be his final game as a Patriot.