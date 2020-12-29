Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 up 0.53% By .com

.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.53%.

The best performers of the session on the were Omni Bridgeway Ltd (ASX:), which rose 6.19% or 0.24 points to trade at 4.12 at the close. Meanwhile, A2 Milk Company Ltd (ASX:) added 5.84% or 0.64 points to end at 11.59 and Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.30% or 6.14 points to 122.09 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:), which fell 4.29% or 0.080 points to trade at 1.785 at the close. Idp Education Ltd (ASX:) declined 2.38% or 0.49 points to end at 20.06 and Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd (ASX:) was down 1.68% or 0.07 points to 4.09.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 869 to 433 and 332 ended unchanged.

Shares in Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; rising 5.30% or 6.14 to 122.09.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 29.75% to 13.180.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 0.08% or 1.45 to $1881.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in February rose 0.86% or 0.41 to hit $48.03 a barrel, while the March Brent oil contract rose 0.79% or 0.40 to trade at $51.30 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.26% to 0.7597, while AUD/JPY rose 0.18% to 78.78.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.29% at 90.017.

