Atlanta Housewife Porsha GETS BACK TOGETHER w/ Dennis!

Porsha Williams from the Atlanta Housewives and her estranged fiancé Dennis McKinley are back together, has learned.

Porsha and Dennis confirmed their relationship yesterday, by posting romantic Christmas pics online together. Look:

Dennis and Porsha have had a rocky 2020 together. They started the year engaged, and planned to get married this year. Then COVID struck, and everything was put on hold.

Over the Spring the couple split – and it looked like they were over for good.

During their breakup, Porsha also attended Kenya’s bachelorette party – where Kenya claims that something popped off between Porsha and a male stripper, which Porsha’s team completely denies.

But Dennis and Porsha are ending 2020 just the way they started it – together. No word yet however on whether they still plan to marry and, if so, when. For the moment the two appear to be a family again as they share a daughter together, Pilar McKinley.

