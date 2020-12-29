Asus starts rolling Android 11 update for Zenfone 6 – Mobiles News

NEW DELHI: Smartphone maker Asus launched the Zenfone 6 smartphone last year. The smartphone came with Android 9.0 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. Then by the end of the year, the company rolled out an Android 10 update for the handset. Now the smartphone is receiving its second major software update.

Asus has started rolling out an Android 11 update for the smartphone. The company has started rolling out the stable update in Taiwan and it is expected to reach other regions soon. The Android 11 update brings new ZenUI, full-screen gesture support and more. The company also added that with the latest update it has removed private listening, ZenUI Help and one-handed mode.

The update version v18.0610.2011.107 is presently being rolled out in phases and it will gradually reach every user.

Here is the changelog of the update



-Upgraded system to Android 11

-Please backup your data before upgrading. If you want to downgrade from Android 11 to -Android 10, you can use the official software package, but all data will be erased.

-Some third-party software is not yet compatible with Android 11

-Removed private listening, ZenUI Help and one-handed mode

-The power expert function is integrated into the battery setting. Removed Avast scan engine

-Options such as smart classification, alignment icons, and icon packages removed from the desktop. Click the blank area of the screen to organize application software icons across pages.

-Import the new ZenUI interface design

-Adjust the quick setting panel interface and support media control. Removed the multi-window entrance, and add adjacent sharing options (need to manually add)

-The “Wi-Fi automatic download and installation” setting of the system update is turned on by default

-Third-party desktop supports the use of full-screen gestures



