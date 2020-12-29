Asian Stocks Up, Even as Senate Decision on U.S. Stimulus Checks Amount is Delayed By .com

© .



By Gina Lee

.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Wednesday morning, even as investors look to cash in on global shares’ recent rally and the U.S. Senate delays a vote on increasing the amounts on the stimulus checks to be distributed to Americans.

Japan’s was down 0.54% by 10:14 PM ET (3:14 AM GMT), while South Korea’s gained 1.12%.

In Australia, the fell 0.72%. The country is facing a second cluster of COVID-19 cases in Sydney’s Croydon suburb. In a bid to prevent a super spread, the Greater Sydney area sees household gatherings to ring in the new year limited to five visitors and the maximum size of outdoor gatherings reduced to 30 from 50. The city’s Northern Beaches area remains under lockdown.

Hong Kong’s jumped 1.57%.

China’s was up 0.78% while the rose 1.36%. Chinese data, including the and Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) are due to be released on Thursday.

The National Bureau of Statistics also revised China’s 2019 GDP down 6% to CNY98.65 trillion ($15.10 trillion) earlier in the day.

U.S. shares hit pause on recent record highs durig the previous session after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked increasing the stimulus checks amounts from $600 to $2,000 on Tuesday. The House of Representatives and U.S. President Donald Trump both approved the increase earlier in the week.

As a volatile 2020 draws to a close, risk assets such as tocks, corporate bonds and are hovering just below record highs. As investors attempt to assess the impact of COVID-19 and the pace of vaccine distribution, the MSCI AC World Index of global stocks looks set to end the year around 14% higher, after surging almost 68% since its low seen in March.

“This is an economy that is recovering, policy is going to be accommodative for years to come, it suggests a good backdrop for risk assets. But it doesn’t mean there aren’t going to be some challenges as we progress over the next couple of years,” Invesco global market strategist Brian Levitt told Bloomberg.

“The reality is the markets are going to be focused on a recovery,” he added.

Meanwhile, the state of Colorado has confirmed the U.S.’ first case of the new B117 strain of COVID-19 that was first seen in southeastern England In September. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly approved placing further parts of the country under the strictest Tier 4 restrictions.

On the COVID-19 vaccine distribution front, both President-elect Joe Biden and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci criticized the vaccine-distribution efforts in the U.S. as too slow, with Fauci adding officials had hoped that more people would be vaccinated by now.

Some investors remained optimistic, however.

“The start of COVID‑19 immunization campaigns in several countries as well as additional U.S. fiscal support reduce downside risk to the global economy and bode well for general financial market sentiment,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTC:) analysts said in a note.