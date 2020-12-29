Archie Wishes Everyone ‘Happy New Year’ in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Podcast

WENN

The podcast holiday special is not only a star-studded affair with guests like Elton John and Tyler Perry but also has little Archie adorably wish fans a happy holiday.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have launched their new podcast series with a holiday special featuring stars like Sir Elton John, Tyler Perry, and Deepak Chopra reflecting on the year that was 2020.

The stand-alone Spotify release, titled “2020 Archewell Audio Holiday Special”, debuted on the streaming service on Tuesday (29Dec20), and features “a collection of personal anecdotes and inspirational stories from a variety guests around the world.”

Other famous faces featured on the episode include comedian James Corden, celebrity chef Jose Andres, politician and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, professor and motivational speaker Brene Brown, novelist Matt Haig, tennis ace Naomi Osaka, and spoken word artist George the Poet.

“We thought, what if we can bring together some people that inspire us – people that we admire… and get their thoughts on what they learned from 2020,” Meghan explains in the show.

“As we all know, it’s been a YEAR,” adds Prince Harry. “And we really want to honour the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it.”

The very end of the podcast special also features the couple’s son, Archie, who turns two in May (21), speaking in public for the first time, wishing listeners a “Happy New Year” – with a few prompts from his parents.





Elsewhere in the 33-minute show, the British royals, who took a step back from the monarchy earlier this year and relocated to California, highlight a song they hope will inspire others as they enter 2021.

“This Little Light of Mine played at the very end of our wedding… while we were walking down the steps of the church,” Meghan shares. “It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together. Because as we all know, ‘Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that…'”

Harry continues, “The message of this song is one we hold so dearly. It’s about using the power we each have within us to make this world a better place.”

Listen to the holiday special here: Spotify.