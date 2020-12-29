Arch Biopartners Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arch Biopartners Inc. (“Arch” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF), a clinical stage company developing new drug candidates for treating organ damage caused by inflammation, today announced it has closed the non-brokered private placement the Company disclosed in a press release December 23, 2020 (The “Offering”). Pursuant to the Offering, Arch issued 430,000 common shares priced at CAD $1.50 per common share (the “Common Shares”) for net proceeds of $500,000 USD (approximately $645,000 CAD) (the “Offering”).

The proceeds of the Offering will be used by Arch as working capital to facilitate clinical operations. The proceeds supplement the Government of Canada’s commitment of up to $6.7 million for the Phase II development of Metablok (LSALT Peptide), the Company’s therapeutic drug candidate to prevent organ inflammation and injury in patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Beyond the pandemic, Metablok is a potential candidate to block organ inflammation in several un-met indications.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including Final Approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All Common Shares issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date.

There is no material fact or material change about the Company that has not been generally disclosed. There were no finder’s fees paid in connection with the Offering.

About Arch Biopartners

Arch Biopartners Inc. is a clinical stage company focused on the development of innovative technologies that have the potential to make a significant medical or commercial impact. Arch is developing a pipeline of new drug candidates that inhibit inflammation in the lungs, liver and kidneys via the dipeptidase-1 (DPEP-1) pathway, relevant for multiple medical indications.

For more information on Arch Biopartners, its technologies and other public documents Arch has filed on SEDAR, please visit www.archbiopartners.com

The Company has 61,212,302 common shares outstanding.

