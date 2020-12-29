Apple hits record high, cementing lead as big tech’s best performing stock

Article content

Apple Inc. shares rallied to an intraday record on Tuesday, continuing a year-end surge that’s cemented its lead over Amazon.com Inc. as 2020’s best-performing of the largest technology stocks.

Apple has advanced 16 per cent in December amid signs of strong demand for its iPhone 12 models and optimism about its self-driving car efforts. The gains propelled Apple past Amazon with an 87 per cent rally in 2020 compared to Amazon’s 79 per cent increase. The S,amp;P 500 is up 16 per cent this year.

Wall Street has grown increasingly bullish on Apple’s prospects in the coming year with analysts projecting that a recovering economy will fuel even more demand for iPhones, wearables such as Airpods and services. Apple’s revenue growth is expected to increase to 15 per cent in fiscal 2021 from 6 per cent in 2020, and profit growth is projected to double to 20 per cent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.