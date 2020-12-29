Anthony Hopkins Celebrates 45 Years Of Zero Alcohol Consumption

Anthony Hopkins, like Brad Pitt, recently celebrated a personal milestone. Page Six says the actor took to his account this week to talk about his achievement of going without drugs and alcohol for the last 45 years. The 82-year-old Oscar winner delighted fans when he took to his IG to talk about his journey of sobriety.

According to Hopkins, 2020 was a tough year for a lot of people around the world because it was “full of grief and sadness.” It reminded him of the time that he received a “wake-up call” over 45 years ago, the actor remarked.

Hopkins claims he was headed for a catastrophe if he didn’t straighten himself out. Hopkins admitted that he was “drinking (himself) to death” when he was a much younger man, and he had to get past it otherwise he might’ve died.

As for how he came to the realization, Anthony says he had a thought one day, “do you want to live or die?” After thinking about it for a second, Hopkins told himself he wanted life and not death. The actor went on to say that he realized at that moment that he needed to quit drinking. There was a feeling of “relief” that came over him after coming to the realization.

Hopkins urged his fans and followers to continue the good fight for the new year. As it was noted above, Hopkins has struggled with alcoholism like other actors in the industry, including the aforementioned Brad Pitt, who reportedly battled alcohol during his split from Angelina Jolie.

In fact, sources have claimed Brad’s drinking problem lied at the heart of their split. Since then, it has been reported by several outlets that Brad has moved on from drinking; he doesn’t drink at all anymore. This wouldn’t be the first time the connection between Brad and Anthony has been drawn.

Approximately one year ago, Brad and Anthony did an interview in which they touched on the film they worked on together, Meet Joe Black. The 55-year-old and 81-year-old actors explained how they both used alcohol as a way of not dealing with their emotions.

