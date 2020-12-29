Analysis of internal data at Coinbase through 2018 highlights pay inequity for women and Black employees; Coinbase says it implemented a new compensation plan (Nathaniel Popper/New York Times)

Nathaniel Popper / New York Times:

Analysis of internal data at Coinbase through 2018 highlights pay inequity for women and Black employees; Coinbase says it implemented a new compensation plan  —  An analysis of internal pay data at the San Francisco company Coinbase shows disparities that were much larger than those in the tech industry.

