Nathaniel Popper / New York Times:
Analysis of internal data at Coinbase through 2018 highlights pay inequity for women and Black employees; Coinbase says it implemented a new compensation plan — An analysis of internal pay data at the San Francisco company Coinbase shows disparities that were much larger than those in the tech industry.
Analysis of internal data at Coinbase through 2018 highlights pay inequity for women and Black employees; Coinbase says it implemented a new compensation plan (Nathaniel Popper/New York Times)
Nathaniel Popper / New York Times: