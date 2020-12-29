Amazon Cuts $70 off the WH-1000MX4, Sony’s Best Headphones

We may have passed the holidays, and are almost at the new year, but it’s still a great time to explore discounts on the hottest tech, from laptops to headphone deals. Right now, at Amazon, you can get $72 off Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones. These industry-leading headphones are down to $278 from their original price of $350. That’s more than 20% off!

When the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones dropped, there was more than one reason our reviewers claimed “The best headphones get even better.” If you’re looking for on-ear headphones that are super comfortable and at the same time provide the utmost in sound quality, these could be for you. Sony didn’t skimp when they designed the WH-1000XM4; the noise canceling is tops, as us the call quality, battery life, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Let’s start with comfort, where these headphones blow away everyone else. They’ve constructed the earcups and the padded headband to be extra soft and comfy, so you can wear these headphones as long as you want — and with a 30-hour battery life, that could be a long, long time.

Yet it’s the noise canceling of the Sony WH-1000XM4 really sets them apart. Whether you’re on-the-go, at home, or at the office, these headphones will create a sonic oasis and keep all background and exterior noises completely blocked out. This feature works hand in hand with the Sony WH-1000XM4’s superior sound. These headphones have DSEE Extreme technology, which provides a surround sound experience no other headphones can compete with. And their seamlessness with hands-free assistants, like Alexa or Google Assistant is also unparalleled. You can just say “Alexa, turn down the volume,” or “Alexa, play this song” and you’re all set. You can also use these assistants to manage your schedule and check on appointments. Take off the headphones, and your music or podcast will stop playing automatically.

They also have some killer features that will impress you from beginning to end, starting with adaptive sound control. This is an amazing technology that automatically senses what you’re doing and adjusts the ambient settings so that they’re ideally matched. If you’re talking with someone, the headphones will automatically pause your music or podcast and allow ambient noise inside. Amazing!

Even among the great headphone deals, it’s harder to find better sound quality and noise-canceling tech than with the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones. Right now, at Amazon, they’re $72 off . That means you can get the best headphones out there for only $278, down from their regular price of $350.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

