Aly & AJ Explicit “Potential Breakup Song” Released

Well, 13 years later, our prayers have finally been answered! Aly and AJ have released an explicit version of “Potential Breakup Song”, and it might be the only good thing to come out of 2020.


They’re singing “MY FUCKING BIRTHDAY!!!”


They’re singing “I WANT MY SHIT BACK!!!”


It’s the version we deserve, TBH.

Aly and AJ previously teased new music back in October by recreating their iconic Insomniac album cover on TikTok with the hashtag #newalbumcomingsoon.

And while it’s unclear if the explicit version of “PBS” will be on the new album, people (myself included) are pretty damn stoked about it!

Aly &amp; AJ :”The explicit version of Potential Breakup Song on 12.29.2020”

Me on December 29th:
“IT TOOK TOO LONG
IT TOOK TOO LONG
IT TOOK TOO LONG FOR YOU TO CALL BACK!!!
AND NORMALLY I WOULD JUST FORGET THAT
EXCEPT FOR THE FACT IT WAS MY BIRTHDAY
MY FUCKING BIRTHDAY!!!!!”

ALY &amp; AJ RELEASED POTENTIAL BREAKUP SONG BUT EXPLICIT “EXCEPT FOR THE FACT IT WAS MY BIRTHDAY MY FUCKING BIRTHDAY” “LET ME REPEAT THAT I WANT MY SHIT BACK” LIKE 10 YEAR OLD ME AND 20 YEAR OLD ME ARE LIVING

Me listening to @alyandaj say “my fucking birthday” and “I want my shit back” in the new Potential Breakup Song

Wait, Aly &amp; AJ are coming out with an explicit version of ‘Potential Breakup Song’.

me and the bestie getting ready for the release of the explicit version of potential break up song @alyandaj

Aly &amp; AJ on "P.B.S." in 2007: "Except for the fact it was my birthday, my stupid birthday." Aly &amp; AJ on "P.B.S." in 2020: "Except for the fact it was my birthday, my fuckin' birthday." Me:

hearing Aly &amp; Aj demand their shit back in the explicit version of potential breakup song raised my credit score

Aly…AJ…thank you for this gift we so desperately needed. And I agree, let’s break up with 2020!

You can listen to the new and improved ‘Potential Breakup Song” below, and tell us which version you think is better in the comments!

View this video on YouTube


