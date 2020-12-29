Alia Bhatt’s pics with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are too cute to handle

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are besties. Right from their road trips to working out in the gym, the girls have a lot of fun when together. And just when it’s the new year season and the time to party every day, looks like these B-town BFFs are all set to have a blast.

Yesterday Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to share boomerangs and pictures featuring her and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. We see the girls in their pastel outfits having fun in the boomerang video. What’s more later in a click we see the girls dining out together. They are seen with their masks on, but the twinkle in their eyes says they surely brought the house down. Sweet!

Recently Alia Bhatt hosted a Christmas party with her beau Ranbir Kapoor for their families. Neetu Kapoor, Ridhima Kapoor Sahni, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan were seen at this Christmas party and a lot of good food was out there to munch on. She also attended the Kapoor Christmas lunch with Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Brahmastra which will release next year and the actress will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.