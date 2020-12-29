Alec Baldwin Tells Hater “Go F–k Yourself” Amid Hilaria Baldwin Drama

Over the weekend, Hilaria took to social media to defend herself against the accusations. “If I’ve been speaking a lot of Spanish, I tend to mix them and if I’m speaking more English…then I mix that,” the mom of five said in a video message. “It’s one of those things that’s always been a little bit, I’ve been a little insecure about.”

“I try to speak more clearly in each language,” she went on to say. “I think that that’s something that I should try to do but sometimes I mess it up and it’s not something that I’m like, playing at, so I want that to be very, very, very clear.”