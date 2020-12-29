Alec Baldwin Doubles Down On Absurd Defense of Hilaria Baldwin’s Lie About Her Spanish Accent & Heritage

This is perhaps one week that both Alec and Hilaria Baldwin would love to forget. The Hollywood actor doubled down on defending his wife Hilaria amid claims of cultural appropriation. This comes after a Twitter user suggested that the former yoga instructor has been “faking” her Spanish accent for over ten years. Here’s what you need to know.

After the floodgates opened on Twitter with millions of people blasting Hilaria for putting on a ‘fake’ Spanish accent in front of the cameras, she admitted that she wasn’t born in Mallorca, Spain, as was previously suggested, but in Boston instead. What’s more, Hilaria admitted that her real name is actually Hilary.

Alec Baldwin Forced To Double Down In Defending His Wife Hilaria Over Claims That She Faked Her Spanish Heritage And Background

And while Alec has been spending most of his time telling Instagram users to “Go f**k themselves” for criticizing his wife, he also went after an author of an opinion peace for People Magazine that is titled, “Why the Hilaria Baldwin Scandal Is Painful for Immigrants — Including Me.”

The author details how immigrants are commonly marginalized and slammed Hilaria Baldwin for her “exaggerated” accent “that she appropriated as an adult.”

Alec Baldwin tweeted, “Fake? Exaggerated? Appropriated an accent as an adult? She lived in Spain for many years as a child. She lived both places.”

As many fans by now know, the internet did what it does best and it pulled up a number of videos of Hilaria’s past television appearances to prove that her Spanish accent isn’t real. If that weren’t enough, several of her former classmates came forward to confirm that Hilaria was in fact raised in Weston, Massachusetts, and not in Spain.

However, Hilaria took to her Instagram account to clarify a few things by saying, “Let’s be very clear that Europe has a lot of white people in there and my family is white. Ethnically, I am a mix of many, many, many things. Culturally, I grew up with two cultures so it’s really as simple as that.”

Hilaria also said, “I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA.”

It didn’t take very long for her critics to weigh in on the matter with many of them commenting with, “Her entire family was born in the USA, with no Spanish heritage. The time she spent in Spain as a child was for family vacations. Her parents moved to Spain when they retired, like many Americans do. This is as cringe worthy as when Madonna started speaking with an English accent because she moved to London. But at least Madonna didn’t pretend to be from there.”

