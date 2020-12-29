Alabama’s Smith becomes first WR to win AP Player of the Year

Take a bow, DeVonta Smith.

The Alabama Crimson Tide star became the first wide receiver to be named The Associated Press Player of the Year. He beat out teammate and star quarterback Mac Jones for the honor. The two also are among the finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

Smith is the only Heisman finalist who isn’t a quarterback and, if he wins the award, will be the first wide receiver to take home the trophy since Desmond Howard in 1991.

The 22-year-old has been the most dominant receiver in college football this season, reeling in 98 catches for 1,511 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also has rushed for a touchdown and returned a punt for a score.

In four seasons with the Crimson Tide, Smith has reeled in 216 receptions for 3,620 yards and 40 touchdowns. Smith also broke Amari Cooper’s all-time receiving record this season and set an SEC all-time record for touchdowns by a wide receiver.