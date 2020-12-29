Akshay Kumar’s birthday wish for Twinkle Khanna just spells pure love

Akshay Kumar is always busy working round the clock and completing several projects in a year. But the superstar also makes sure that whenever he gets time he spends with his wife and family and pampers them like there’s no tomorrow. Today is Twinkle Khanna’s birthday and the darling husband has the sweetest birthday message for her.



Akshay Kumar shared a picture on social media where we see him with Twinkle post a session of cycling. He captioned it saying, “Here’s to another year of questionable life decisions. But I’m so glad I get to make all of them with you ♥ï¸Â Happy birthday Tina.” Now isn’t this the cutest birthday wish we have read.







A couple of weeks back Akshay had shared a click where he was seen twinning with his wife in a cold shoulder look. This funny and hilarious couple truly give us couple goals like every time.