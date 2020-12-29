After Declaring Herself Single, Porsha Williams’ Latest Instagram Post Has Fans Speculating She’s Reconciled With Dennis Mckinley

The on-again-off-again relationship between Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley continues to keep fans guessing on their status. The two split shortly after welcoming their daughter Pilar in 2019, only to reconcile months later. But rumors of McKinley’s constant infidelity left the RHOA star to finally walk away.

Williams may have had a change of heart and given McKinley yet another chance as her recent Instagram posts heavily include McKinley.

Porsha Williams Dennis McKinley’s relationship has been rocky since Williams discovered McKinley was unfaithful

Williams and McKinley began dating in 2018 and within weeks decided to make things official. Their courtship was heavily featured on season 11 of RHOA with Williams’ co-star’s spectacle of their relationship timeline. Still, the two insisted they were exclusive.

Within a few months, Williams announced her pregnancy and within weeks, she and McKinley became engaged. Their engagement was filmed for the show, with singer Lil’ Mo performing “4Eva” as McKinley got on one knee. Williams gave birth to Pilar in March 2019.

But just a month after the birth of their daughter, McKinley and Williams split upon Williams’ discovery that McKinley was unfaithful during her pregnancy. He said Williams’ postpartum depression symptoms caused him to feel lonely. He moved out of William’s mansion and even took the engagement ring back.

The two reconciled, with Williams vowing to expand their family. They documented their couple’s counseling for the show and McKinley re-proposed, with Williams accepting.

But, rumors about McKinley’s wandering eye continued. He was photographed out with other women during late-night hours. He maintained his innocence, but they split again not too long after their reconciliation.

Porsha Williams recently declared she was single but her Instagram posts as of late include McKinley

Rumors about Williams and McKinley splitting again began in the late fall as Williams was photographed without her massive engagement ring multiple times. McKinley also noted on his page that he was single.

Williams finally put the rumors to rest during a Dec. 6 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, telling Andy Cohen, “We are single! But we’re very cordial. We have a great co-parenting relationship,” she said. Per Williams, the former couple were no longer living together in Williams’ Georgia home.

But Williams’ recent Instagram posts feature her and McKinley grinning and appearing very much back together. Though William’s engagement ring is missing, she and McKinley are cozied up next to each other.

Williams posted a series of family photos with McKinley, his mother, her parents, and their daughter over the Christmas holiday in matching pajamas. She also shared a solo shot of just her with McKinley. Holiday portraits Williams shared weeks ago excludes McKinley and only features her with their daughter.

Another post of Williams’ features a baby cam video of McKinley putting their daughter to sleep one evening.

Williams’ decision to include McKinley on her Instagram page is a telling sign. When the two have split in the past, Williams has not only wiped her page of McKinley clean but she’s also unfollowed him on several occasions.