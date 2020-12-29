AAPL Opened at All-Time High, Shares Have Risen Nearly 150% Since Late March

Apple’s stock opened at a new all-time high of $138.05 today, eclipsing the company’s previous opening record of $137.59 set on September 2, 2020. However, the share price has since trended downwards slightly in intraday trading.



Apple has seen its stock price rise nearly 150% since opening at a 2020 low of $57.02 in late March, a few weeks after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The company has thrived during the pandemic, seeing strong demand for devices like Macs and iPads as many people work, learn, and socialize from home.

Apple set a September quarter record with $64.7 billion revenue, and its December quarter could be even more impressive, as the entire iPhone 12 lineup launched within the quarter due to pandemic-related delays. In fact, the oft-lucrative holiday quarter could see Apple report all-time high quarterly revenue above $100 billion for the first time ever, according to 27 analyst estimates averaged by Yahoo Finance.

It’s worth noting that Apple announced a four-for-one stock split in August, and split-adjusted trading began at the end of that month.