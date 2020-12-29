A Vikings deleted scene has fans worried about Ivar

A deleted scene from Vikings season 6 (via IGN‘s YouTube channel) shows a conversation between Ivar’s brother Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø) and the Seer (John Kavanagh), who shares a grim prophecy about Ivar’s ultimate fate. “Ivar will live to the see the triumph of death, and of course, it will greatly surprise him,” the Seer proclaims. “But his own death, by contrast, will not shock him in the least.”

Fans on Reddit are conflicted about the exact meaning of these words, but they largely agree that Ivar is in big trouble. User u/mustafa-ali123 shared their belief that the scene hints at the much-abused Hvitserk ultimately killing his brother as revenge for slights like killing his lover Thora (Eve Conolly). “Could it mean Hvitserk kills Ivar, and so when he does, Ivar is not surprise[d] that he did it, because of all the things that Ivar did to Hvitserk like burning Thora to death?” they wrote.

Redditor u/Ghostface1357 agreed with this interpretation, and felt that the scene pretty much confirms Ivar’s approaching death. Nevertheless, they personally root for a redemption arc for the boneless one: “I would’ve liked if Ivar sacrificed himself by either saving Hvitserk or his people.”

Meanwhile, others thought that the first part of the Seer’s words — the bit about being surprised by the triumph of death — is even more interesting. “I think it has to do with Bjorn surviving the battle in the last episode,” user u/arswest envisioned. “Ivar stabbed him, thought he was dead, then sees Bjorn still alive in the first few minutes of part B.”

You’ll find out if any of these interpretations are true when the final episodes of Vikings season 6 drop on Amazon Prime Video on December 30.