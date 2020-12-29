A Buzz Lightyear plot hose has finally been addressed

Pete Docter, director of Soul and Pixar’s chief creative officer, was the one to address the Buzz quandary, probably knowing in the back of his head he was about to debunk years upon years of fan theories on the subject. “We went through a lot of discussion on Toy Story, the first one,” he said, “about like, ‘If Buzz doesn’t know he’s a toy, why does he go rigid when a kid walks in the room?’ We had a lot of explanations and talk about that, too. And in the end, nobody cared.” Yep — that’s it!

It may sound apathetic, but Docter shed light on other Pixar enigmas as well, supporting the Buzz decision (or lack thereof) with greater context. As he put it, things like Buzz’s instinct to go still around people, or the state of Boo’s parents in Monster’s, Inc., or the origins of superpowers in The Incredibles aren’t essential to the main characters or plot of the films, so why should they matter to the audience? In other words, it’s all about maintaining focus. Why pile on plot points that — no matter how interesting they might hypothetically be — have no bearing on a movie’s emotional throughline? “[Y]ou just have to kind of try to guess where the audience is going to find importance,” Docter said, “or at least push their interest there.”

It’s an interesting take, and potentially a controversial one. Either way, all the hearts at Pixar are in the right place when they choose to forego such details in favor of empathetic characters and touching stories. Speaking about Soul specifically, Docter put it best: “I’d like to hope that the things that we’re talking about in the film — you know, what is going on in our lives? What’s important? — all of that will still be questions that we’re asking.” With Lightyear, starring the voice of Chris Evans as the “actual” Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, on its way, Pixar’s sentiment is definitely something to keep in mind.