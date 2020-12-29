53-Year-Old Pamela Anderson Shares Topless Photo

Pamela Anderson, 53, posted a topless throwback photo to lament the warm weather as during the midst of winter, she’s certainly missing it. In the photo, she’s on a beach while staring directly into the camera. She doesn’t not appear to be wearing anything other than a hat and gold necklace.

“Need that California, or French Riviera Sunshine,” she writes in the caption. It attracted some positive reactions as well! Someone writes, “This is a perfect “Summer Hat” campaign photograph!. 📸 coming summer 2021!!❤️”

While it seems like she’s been posting throwback photos for fun, she’s actually been utilizing some of them for political activism. She recently made an attempt to get President Donald Trump’s attention by sharing a photo of herself in a bikini, holding a sign asking for the POTUS to free her friend, Julian Assange.

Anderson revealed she had a close romantic relationship with Assange, who was charged with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for aiding Chelsea Manning in the cracking of a password to a classified U.S. government computer in 2010. “He’s definitely an interesting person, and there’s definitely a romantic kind of connection ’cause it’s a romantic struggle,” she tells Harvey Levin on “OBJECTified” in 2018.

#bringJulianAssangehome #pardonJulianAssange #merrychristmastoall pic.twitter.com/k5S3DiGuYx — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) December 14, 2020

“We have this closeness … he’s not close to people like he is to me,” she adds. Aside from her political activism on social media, she often shares many throwbacks on the account just for fun and to remind people of her legendary good looks!