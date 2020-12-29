51-Year-Old Jennifer Lopez Is Dropping Jaws With New Purple Hair

Jennifer Lopez is turning heads with a bold, new hair color! She’s currently sporting some lavender purple hair and honestly, it works for her. She debuted the drastic change in look on Instagram. Her hairstylist Chris Appleton, who is responsible for the new look, commented on the photo “Unicorn barbie.” Along with the long locks of purple hair, she also has some matching eyeshadow to boot.

In another shot posted to Appleton’s account, JLo dons a platinum blonde bob look with floral patterns stenciled in on the sides. The hairstyles are apparently just temporary, though, as they were set for a teaser trailer of her “In the Morning” music video.

Check out JLo’s new purple hair!

On Christmas Day, JLo posted the teaser video for her new music video, which is coming some time in early 2021. “It’s CHRISTMAS MORNING 🎄 and I have a lil’ 🎁 for you!!! #teaser #inthemorming #videocoming #2021 MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE!!! Sending you wishes and prayers for you to be surrounded by family, friends and true love in 2021,” she writes in the caption.

Just back in November, JLo shocked everyone by posting a completely nude photo for the album cover artwork of “In The Morning.” Even people were posting comments like “If this doesn’t break the internet nothing will,” and “Thoroughbred!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 😘😘😘 The baddest chick in the game!!!!” She’s really hyping people up for this new song and video so we’re hoping it’s good!

Check out the full teaser trailer for the song’s music video below.