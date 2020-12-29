5 Aly & AJ Songs To Listen To If You Loved Their Explicit ‘Potential Breakup Song’ Re-Release

Aly & AJ are pretty well-known to millennials who grew up on Disney Channel and Radio Disney. Aly Michalka had roles in Phil of the Future and Now You See It… and AJ Michalka also co-starred with her sister in Cow Belles, also on Disney Channel.

Since the early 2000s, and those projects, they’ve each acted in several other things, however, they’re also well-known for their music. If anything, they might be better known for their music, depending on who you ask. Especially during that time period.

Aly Michalka and AJ Michalka at Spotify’s “Best New Artist” Party at The Lot Studios on Jan. 23, 2020 | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify

Their 2005 album Into the Rush started it all, which included songs like “Rush” and “Chemicals React.” But it’s the single off of their 2007 album Insomniac that is still blasted today. The breakup anthem to end all breakup anthems (or near breakup anthems): “Potential Breakup Song.” And now, after more than a decade, they released an explicit version of the song to leave 2020 with a bang.

Some might not know this, but Aly & AJ never really stopped making music. There were about 10 years where they didn’t put anything out, but since 2017, they’ve dropped great singles and EPs and matured their sound. So, if you loved their stuff in the early 2000s, and love the new explicit “Potential Breakup Song,” here are some others to get you into their new tracks.

1. “Take Me”

“Take Me” was the first song they released on their Ten Years EP, 10 years after they released Insomniac and made their return to the music scene after taking time away from it. It still has their strong vocals, of course, but it introduced their new sound. It was to be expected that they’d mature and change in 10 years, and they didn’t disappoint. They came back with an 80s, synth-pop sound. It’s super fun and breathes life into all of the songs on this list.

The song isn’t overly heavy, either. It’s basically just the singer asking someone to make the first move. And we’ve all been there, right?

2. “Promises”

“Promises” is also from that EP, and it takes on the synthetic vibes, and Aly & AJ lean into their ethereal tones a bit more. According to Paper Magazine, it almost wasn’t included on the EP, but then was added just in time.

This song isn’t as lovey-dovey or infatuated as the first song. It’s mostly about someone who breaks promises, of course. But, with the upbeat sound of it, it’s still a good song to dance to.

3. “Church”

“Church” is a single that came out in 2019 and flawlessly continued the development of their sound. While many artists might flounder with their new sound after such a long time away, Aly & AJ’s discography ever since they came back in 2017 all mesh well together and is pretty cohesive.

The sister duo has been pretty outspoken about their religion and Christianity in the past, and “Church” plays on, well, the church. It’s also one of their more popular singles since coming back. It touches on the themes of redemption and wrongdoings and isn’t necessarily about the institution of the church. But rather coming home to whatever your “church” may be. A person, family, concept, etc.

4. “Joan of Arc on the Dance Floor”

Ok, “Joan of Arc on the Dance Floor” might be the most fun you’ll have with an Aly & AJ song. At least one since 2007. It is the most dancey, which fits the title. It really leans into the club vibes of the ‘80s, and it uses the best parts of the keyboards from that decade. If there’s one song that could transport you back to that era, it’s this one.

The song references Joan of Arc and is very empowering on top of it. The song came out earlier in 2020, and sends a message of resilience. On top of wanting the song to be “anthemic,” Aly told Business Insider in July, it gives the singer a voice to speak up as well.

5. “Attack of Panic”

“Attack of Panic” also came out in 2020 and is a little slower than “Joan of Arc on the Dance Floor,” but still very much a banger. If you’re noticing a pattern here, it’s that Aly & AJ just churn out bops. It’s all they know how to do.

The song has a very solid bass line and the lyrics talk about panic (of course) and spiraling a bit. But then another voice talks about breathing through it. It’s a pretty cathartic, dance song. It’s powerful, and definitely appeal to fans of “Potential Breakup Song.” And, of course, there’s always the original, but the explicit version really hits the spot 2020 leaves behind.

