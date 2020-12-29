2021 will be the year ray tracing takes video games by storm

Ray tracing is more than just a buzzword. It takes many forms but in its simplest form, it traces the path of different light rays, creating a far more realistic image. It’s still early days for ray tracing in the grand scheme of gaming, but with the arrival of new consoles packing advanced hardware, ray-tracing will take root through 2021.

However, we won’t be finding the best image quality imaginable, not will it be everywhere. The rise of ray tracing as a standard in gaming will come through clever usage, highlighting particular elements, characters or items that best improve the visuals for the lowest cost.

The biggest drawback to ray tracing is the sheer technical cost. It’s extremely demanding to render, but the combination of new CPU cores and GPU technology being used in the newest generation of consoles means ray tracing is no longer something limited to the highest-end graphics cards for PC players.

Some of the best PS5 games, like Watch Dogs: Legion and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, offer clean, accurate ray-traced reflections. Sometimes, developers will have to sacrifice frame rate to get ray tracing, but developers at Insomniac Games, after receiving community feedback, implemented a 60 FPS ray-tracing mode that makes some smart cuts to create a “best of both worlds” scenario.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War uses ray-traced shadows to improve the overall image quality.

Ray tracing can be used in plenty of different ways, with shiny reflections some of the easiest visual improvements to spot but hardly the limit of just what this technology is capable of. On PS5 and Xbox Series X, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War uses ray-traced shadows to improve the overall image quality. It’s not as demanding as reflections, allowing the game to still run at 60 FPS while cleaning up the presentation of the game as a whole.