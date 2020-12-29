2020 Hindsight – Peter Foster: Amazon’s year up Stakeholder Creek

Article content continued

Then there is Amazon’s involvement in the “Climate Pledge Fund.” The founding partner is an NGO called “Global Optimism,” which was set up by Christiana Figueres, the freely weeping and salsa-dancing former head of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, UNFCCC. Figueres became famous for freely admitting that she wanted to overturn the existing global economic system: “This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years since the Industrial Revolution.” She seemed to have missed the similar aspirations of Lenin, Stalin and Mao, among others.

Figueres’ last performance as UNFCCC head was to preside over the spectacularly unsuccessful 2015 Paris climate conference, where countries committed (sort of) to global carbon neutrality by 2050.

Countries know they can’t do it. But guess what stakeholder capitalism did for Amazon; it led Jeff Bezos to commit to carbon neutrality by 2040, 10 years early. He then lined up a bunch of other companies — like repentant alcoholics — to take the pledge, too. Amazon has loaded up on electric trucks, built wind and solar facilities, and installed solar on its roofs, no matter how little economic — or environmental — sense such moves make. But then climate penance is now the price of being allowed to do business.

Amazon has committed that its operations will be powered renewably by 2025. But its operations only account for just over 10 per cent of its total carbon emissions. (The rest is from purchased electricity and indirect sources.) That leaves it a long way to go by 2040. But by then — it may well hope but would never admit — the climate juggernaut may have ground to a halt.

Peter Foster is a Toronto-based journalist and author of 10 books. A collection of his National Post columns, titled How Dare You!, was recently published by the Global Warming Policy Forum.