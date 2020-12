Made for relaxing your mind and balancing your emotions, Sivana’s Peace of Mind Bundle will awaken a sense of peace in all aspects of your life. The kit includes a white sage Kamini Incense cone pack, Deity Mantra headband in indigo, a too cute Pocket Baby Ganesh; amethyst and Amazonite gemstone mini bracelets; and a set of three pocket stones: amethyst, sodalite and clear quartz.