13-Year-Old Scoliosis Survivor Jaxson Patel Surprised By Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Surpasses 20 Thousand Followers On Instagram

The other day, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprised a 13-year-old boy from Florida who had been battling Scoliosis for half of his life. Jaxson Patel had just undergone an enormous surgery to place two rods in his back to straighten his spine and was left with a scar from his shoulders to his lower back.

His mother reached out to Johnson and embodying ‘Dwanta’ Claus, he sent Jaxson a powerful message and some gifts as well. The story has been all over the internet, and to further add to the feel-good story, Jaxson’s Instagram has gone from a few hundred followers to over twenty thousand, nearly overnight!

Johnson shared another video detailing the event and we should all go drop on follow on his page.

“It’s easy to make someone feel bad. It’s powerful to make someone feel good Had to take quick moment to say THANK YOU to all of you out there who took the time to send encouraging and uplifting messages to a 13yr old boy @kingjaxsony who’s doing his best to get to the other side of tough times battling scoliosis. It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice — and that’s the super power you guys displayed.

Being nice and kind. Remember, it’s so easy to make people feel bad, but the real power in life is the ability to make people feel good. You guys ROCK 👊🏾 Pun intended. Back to work.”

Jaxson Patel, Boy Surprised By Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Surpasses 20 Thousand Followers On Instagram

On Jaxson’s Instagram, people have been flocking over and commenting on his posts, “Dwanta sent us brother”, “Because you are a rockstar my boy ❤️❤️”, “Dwanta sent us 🤘”, “I’m guessing we follow you because we follow awesome people. Your strength is awe-inspiring and shows the rest of us what true strength is.” and “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!! So proud of your strength and courage! Sending you love and light from Orange County, CA!”.

These are the kinds of stories that we should be hearing about every day on the news. Good people doing good things. Bless young Jaxson and have a Happy New Year man!

