Young Thug On Meeting Lil Wayne For The First Time: He Tried Me!!

Young Thug shared that his first-ever meeting with Lil Wayne did not go well — and it seems he’s still holding a grudge.

“Man that n*gga, the first day, that n*gga didn’t dap me up. [He] tried me. He tried my pimpin. I’m like…my feet hurt, I’m a real stepper. Don’t do me like that. Man, that n*gga left my pimpin hanging. I’m like, he probably had some dark [shades] them Chrome Hearts on,” he said on Gillie Da King’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

He continued: “Then it just kept going on and on and on. One time, I dapped him up, this how he dapped me… “I’m like, ‘Listen bruh, I dap your hand again…I’m never touching your hand again.’ Just off of that. N*gga, you tripping, I’m a player and I don’t give no f*cks. N*gga, I ain’t no…ain’t nothing ’bout me no groupie, no nothing. I’m just a real n*gga. You inspired me.”

