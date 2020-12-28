XRP Tumbles 21% In Selloff By .com

© . XRP Tumbles 21% In Selloff



.com – was trading at $0.23430 by 19:48 (00:48 GMT) on the .com Index on Tuesday, down 20.85% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since December 23.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $10.91839B, or 1.51% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.23391 to $0.24924 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 53.81%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $8.44415B or 4.19% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.2152 to $0.4479 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 92.88% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $26,836.5 on the .com Index, down 0.10% on the day.

was trading at $724.65 on the .com Index, a gain of 2.42%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $497.75186B or 68.87% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $82.28276B or 11.39% of the total cryptocurrency market value.